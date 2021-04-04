Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,910 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,327,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,150,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 123,607 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

