Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

CPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

