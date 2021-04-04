Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $614.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

