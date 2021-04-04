Capital Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBNK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

