Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

