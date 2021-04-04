Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

