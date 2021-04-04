Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

