Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

