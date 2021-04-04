Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,315,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

