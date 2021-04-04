Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,868 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 250,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

ROP opened at $410.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.42 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

