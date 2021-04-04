Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 92,295 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,295 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.38 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.