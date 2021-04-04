Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 21,900 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 29,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 135,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,637,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.97 and a one year high of $338.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

