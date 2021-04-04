Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.77 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,380 shares of company stock valued at $67,915,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.