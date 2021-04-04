Canaccord Genuity Boosts VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 280

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:EGY opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.86.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
