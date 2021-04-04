Canaccord Genuity Boosts VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 280

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:EGY opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.86.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

