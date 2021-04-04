Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report $42.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.26 million to $43.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.10. 17,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519. The company has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

