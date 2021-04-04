CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

