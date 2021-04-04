CafeSwap Token (BREW) Achieves Market Cap of $6.54 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $536,561.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,724,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,648 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

