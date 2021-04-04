Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $280.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $299.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

