Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.75 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
TSE:HOM.U opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
