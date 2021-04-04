Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

