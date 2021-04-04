Brokers Set Expectations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08).

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.