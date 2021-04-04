Brokers Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $691.29 and its 200-day moving average is $615.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

