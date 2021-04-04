Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $9.67

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,195,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock worth $138,047,269. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

