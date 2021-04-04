Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) PT at €39.08

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.08 ($45.98).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €37.96 ($44.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.34. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.