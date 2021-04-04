Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $9.43

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 4,166,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

