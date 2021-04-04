Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $63.55

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,944. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

