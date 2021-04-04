Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $498.27

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.82. 362,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $288.94 and a twelve month high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

