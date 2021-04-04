Brokerages Set NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Target Price at $31.00

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get NIC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.90. 461,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,933. NIC has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.