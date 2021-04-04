Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 156.71

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.06. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.