Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Price Target at $17.73

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

