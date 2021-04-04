Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price at $197.00

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

KXSCF stock traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $122.24. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

