Brokerages Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Price Target at $2.56

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

IVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,804,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 1,610,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

