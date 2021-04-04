Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $37.08

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 380,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 61.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,171. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

