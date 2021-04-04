Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT at $28.64

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 986,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $16,380,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

