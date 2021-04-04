Brokerages Set (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 157.78

Shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.78 ($2.06).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

