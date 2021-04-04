Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $19.50

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,285. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

