Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $91.54

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

