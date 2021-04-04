Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $8,041,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,256,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 891,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,692. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

