Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $805,182 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 543,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,758. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

