Brokerages Expect Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citi Trends’ earnings. Citi Trends posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citi Trends will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citi Trends.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CTRN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. 82,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,239. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $26,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

