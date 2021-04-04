Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.22. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

