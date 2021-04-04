Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $58.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 482,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Brinker International has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.