BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BP by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 198,984 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

