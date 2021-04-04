BoringDAO Price Tops $966.74 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $81.55 million and $8.35 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $966.74 or 0.01653598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00075302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.00306534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00763558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.18 or 0.99417009 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,355 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

