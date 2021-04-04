Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after buying an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

