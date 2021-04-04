BOOM Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $8,433.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,138,177 coins and its circulating supply is 782,107,445 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

