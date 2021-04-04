boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BHOOY remained flat at $$95.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

