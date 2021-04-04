Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$3.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNE. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

Shares of BNE opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.2275472 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,647.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

