Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC cut Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen cut Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.