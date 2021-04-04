Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 894,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.11 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $630.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.